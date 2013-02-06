Marathon Oil profit falls 41 percent on higher exploration costs

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Marathon Oil Corp reported a 41 percent fall in net income as exploration costs in the United States shot up.
Total exploration costs doubled to $238 million in the fourth quarter.
The Houston-based oil and gas company's profit fell to $322 million, or 45 cents per share, from $549 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Marathon, which has invested heavily in oil formations like the Eagle Ford in south Texas, said revenue and other income rose 11 percent to $4.2 billion.
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing