UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum posts Q4 loss

* Says $2 bln share buyback over 2 years
* Says looking at strategic alternatives for some midstream
assets
Feb 1 U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp
reported a quarterly loss on narrowed discount in price
of U.S. benchmark crude oil West Texas Intermediate to European
Brent crude.
Fourth-quarter net loss was $75 million, or 21 cents per
share, compared with a net income of $230 million, or 64 cents
per share.
Total revenue and other income rose 11 percent to $19.44
billion.
U.S. crude oil prices rose 17 percent to average
about $92.39 per barrel in October-December.
Marathon Petroleum also said it is looking at strategic
alternatives for some of its midstream assets, including
spinning off the assets into a master limited partnership (MLP).
Marathon said it does not expect to file a registration
statement before the end of the second quarter, if it
decides to pursue an initial public offering of the planned MLP.
In a separate statement, the company said its board approved
a share buyback plan of up to $2 billion over two years.