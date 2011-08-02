UPDATE 2-Marathon Petroleum's Q2 almost doubles

* Adj Q2 profit $2.29/shr v Wall St view $1.45/shr

* Revenue, other income $20.79 bln v year-ago $15.82 bln

* Stock slips slightly in premarket trade

(Adds CEO comments, outlook, estimates, stock down)

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), a refining company split off from Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) in June, said its second-quarter profit almost doubled, easily beating Wall Street estimates.

Net earnings were $802 million, or $2.24 per share, compared with $405 million, or $1.13 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted for special items, the earnings were $2.29 per share, the Finlay, Ohio-based company reported on Tuesday. On that basis, the earnings beat analysts' average estimate of $1.45 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue and other income rose to $20.79 billion from $15.82 billion, as the company processed cheaper grades of crude, boosting margins, Marathon Petroleum said.

The company's stock slipped 10 cents to $44.87 in premarket trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The spin-off of MPC from Marathon Oil Corporation was the right transaction at the right time," said President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger.

He said as an independent company with a strong financial position and financing in place, Marathon Petroleum aimed to selectively pursue new growth opportunities, including a recent $3.9 billion investment in its Garyville, Louisiana refinery.

Also the $2.2 billion Detroit Heavy Oil Upgrade Project (DHOUP) is progressing on-budget and on-time, with a scheduled completion in the second half of 2012.

When completed, DHOUP should allow Marathon to process an incremental 80,000 bpd (barrels per day) of heavy Canadian crude and increase Detroit crude oil refining capacity approximately 15 percent to 120,000 bpd.

(Reporting by Steve James, editing by Dave Zimmerman)