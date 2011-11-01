UPDATE 3-Marathon Petroleum eyes Utica Shale crude

* Company aims to be Utica shale's 'customer of choice'

* Can receive up to 1,000 bpd Utica shale in Ohio

* Plans to receive up to 12,000 bpd of Utica crude by 2012

* Utica to produce 200,000 bpd crude by 2020 - analysts

(Updates throughout, adds bylines)

By Kristen Hays and Selam Gebrekidan

Nov 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), the largest refiner in the U.S. Midwest, wants first dibs on a burgeoning oil boom in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The company, which has two refineries near the Utica unconventional oil field said on Tuesday that it aims to be the top go-to buyer for producers seeking to sell their oil.

"What we want to do is position ourselves so that we're kind of the customer of choice for that Utica oil, and that's what we intend to do," Mike Palmer, Marathon's senior vice president of supply, distribution and planning said on a third quarter earnings call.

Marathon's 78,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Canton, Ohio, and its 212,000 bpd plant in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, are poised to take Utica oil, CEO Gary Heminger told Reuters in an interview.

Other refineries near the play include Husky Energy's (HSE.TO) 155,000 bpd plant in Lima, Ohio; BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) joint-venture 131,400 bpd refinery and PBF Energy's 160,000 bpd plant, both in Toledo, Ohio.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK.N), Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) and Hess Corp (HES.N) are among producers drilling, or who plan to drill there. Output is currently negligible, but could reach some 1.5 billion to 2 billion cubic feet of gas and 150,000 to 200,000 bpd of crude oil by 2020, according to energy consultancy Bentek.

CEO Gary Heminger said Marathon is testing oil produced in some early Utica wells. If the play proves successful, Utica crude could be taken to Marathon plants via truck or barge, and future options include possibly building a gathering system or examine pipeline connections.

"It's very, very early stages, but we are looking at those types of opportunities and working with some of the producers," Heminger said.

Marathon has already built a temporary truck rack at its Canton plant to receive up to 1,000 bpd from the play. The company plans to build permanent racks to receive up to 12,000 bpd by early 2012.

Utica crude will back out Light Louisiana Sweet the refineries currently process, Palmer told analysts.

Chesapeake Energy has been leasing acreage in the shale play over the last year and a half, securing 69 drilling permits in Ohio, according to state records. The company has drilled 10 wells so far and is exploring six more.

Anadarko has leased drilling rights to 600,000 net acres (242,800 hectares) and has permits for six wells in Ohio. Hess leased 185,000 net acres in the play in September.

Oil majors also are in the play. ExxonMobil (XOM.N) plans to start drilling Utica wells in early 2012 and Chevron (CVX.N) gained a large position there through its acquisition of Atlas Energy a year ago.

ANOTHER ROSY QUARTER

Marathon, which was split off from Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) in June, reported a sharp jump in quarterly profit as the U.S. refining company benefited from cheaper grades of crude and fatter profit margins for fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

The Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R that has been such a profit boon for Midwest refiners has narrowed from $22 a barrel last month to less than $18 a barrel.

But Heminger said Marathon, with four of its six refineries in the Midwest, does not depend on depressed WTI prices for profits. Half of the crude Marathon's plants processed in the quarter was sour, he said.

"We have been saying forever that we didn't expect the spreads to stay as wide as they were," he told Reuters. "Even though the WTI spreads are good, the sweet-sour differential was still pretty good too."

Marathon posted a third-quarter profit of $1.13 billion, or $3.16 per share, compared with $277 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. (Kristen Hays reported from Houston, Selam Gebrekidan from New York; Additional reporting by Matt Daily and Anna Driver; Editing by Marguerita Choy)