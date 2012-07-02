RPT-UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum unit files for $365 mln IPO

* Plans to list common units on NYSE under the symbol "MPLX"
* UBS, BofA Merrill Lynch are underwriting the IPO
July 2 Marathon Petroleum Corp's
pipeline unit MPLX LP filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to
$365 million in an initial public offering of its common units.
The limited partnership, recently formed by the refiner to
own, operate, develop and acquire pipelines and other midstream
assets, plans to list its common units on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "MPLX."
Findlay, Ohio-based MPLX plans to contribute about $204
million of the total proceeds to its general partner Pipe Line
Holdings, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Marathon Petroleum said in May that it will look at spinning
off some of its pipeline assets into a master limited
partnership and taking it public.
UBS Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as the
representatives of the underwriters and the joint book-running
managers of this offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.