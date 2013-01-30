UPDATE 2-Marathon Petroleum eyes cheap US domestic crude

* Marathon to take over BP's Texas City refinery on Friday
* Company to operate Capline pipeline
* CEO Heminger says Utica condensate production "prolific"
By Selam Gebrekidan
Jan 30 Marathon Petroleum said on
Wednesday a series of projects will improve its access to cheap
domestic crude and boost its U.S. refinery profits as it seeks
to benefit from the nation's energy boom.
The company plans to ship more crude form North Dakota's
Bakken shale and Canadian tar sands to its Midwest plants and
outfit its Ohio and Kentucky facilities to process increasing
volumes of Utica condensate. It also hopes to take advantage of
increasing Eagle Ford shale and Permian basin crude supplies at
its Gulf Coast refineries.
Output from these shale prospects has jumped in the last few
years, with the Bakken and Eagle Ford alone accounting for more
than a million barrels-per-day of US production in November,
data from state regulators show.
Marathon President and Chief Executive Gary Heminger said he
expects shale oil supplies to the Gulf Coast will grow in the
coming months and keep a lid on the price of U.S. light crude
oil.
This is a boon for his company, which operates the 490,000
barrels-per-day Garyville refinery in Louisiana and will
complete its $2.5 billion purchase of BP's Texas City, Texas
plant on Friday.
Still, Heminger said, Marathon will continue to process
foreign crude at its Gulf Coast refineries. He declined to
specify the type of crude oil the company intends to import.
"We do not expect to see any material change to the foreign
barrels that we're bringing into our system today," Heminger
added.
Earlier, Mike Palmer, Marathon's vice president and head of
supply, distribution and planning, had said that there will be
no "material volume of foreign cargo sweet crude left in the
Gulf" this year.
Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon imports about 25 percent of the
total crude oil it processes at its U.S. refineries. The firm
has also taken advantage of cheap inland crude, which helped it
beat Wall Street estimates and secure fourth-quarter profits to
the tune of $755 million.
Companies like Valero Energy Corp and Phillips 66
have already replaced sweet crude imports to their Gulf
Coast refineries with so-called advantaged crudes.
MIDWEST PLANS
Marathon will be the anchor shipper on Enbridge Inc's
proposed Southern Access Extension, which will
transport crude oil from Flanagan, Illinois, near Chicago to
Patoka, Illinois, a crude storage and blending hub.
Enbridge announced an open season for the 165-mile (265 Km),
oil pipeline in December. The line will have 250,000 bpd
capacity when it starts operating in early 2015 and will connect
to Enbridge's Lakehead system.
This will complement Marathon' recent and ongoing
investments in its Midwest refineries. The company spent $2.2
billion to add 80,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crude processing
capability to its Detroit refinery last year.
Another $75 million project at its 206,000 bpd Robinson,
Illinois refinery will shift 10,000 bpd of the plant's output to
diesel.
Marathon will also begin to operate the 633-mile,
Louisiana-to-Illinois Capline pipeline starting in September
2013, taking over from previous operator Royal Dutch Shell Plc
.
The company did not immediately disclose plans to reverse
the line, which now transports a fraction of the volumes it
shipped in the late 1960s, as increased U.S. and Canadian
depressed the Midwest's demand for crude oil imports from the
Gulf Coast.
"It will continue to operate on a south-to-north fashion as
it has since the beginning of time. It takes all three owners to
agree to make any change to the flow so that remains to be
seen," Heminger said.
UTICA HOPES
Marathon is ramping up its investments to process crude oil
and condensates from Ohio's Utica shale even as the prospect's
crude oil output lags far behind previous growth forecasts.
To that end, it will spend some $300 million through 2014 to
build infrastructure and buy new barges that will ship
condensates from its Wellsville asphalt terminal in Ohio to its
refinery in Kentucky.
It will also set up condensate splitters at its Canton, Ohio
and Catlettsburg, Kentucky refineries to process up to 60,000
barrels per day of Utica condensate.
"The early position on the crude production has been
challenged. But the condensate section of the play has been
prolific," Heminger said.