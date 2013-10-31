UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum profit less than expected

Oct 31 U.S. refining company Marathon Petroleum
Corp posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on
Thursday, hurt by shrinking crude discounts and weakness in
products markets.
Marathon, the third-largest stand-alone U.S. refining
company, reported third-quarter net income of $168 million, or
54 cents per share, compared with $1.22 billion, or $3.59 per
share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding pension expenses and other one-time items,
Marathon earned 59 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 61 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Some Wall Street analysts had expected the miss to be bigger
-- one top analyst at Barclays forecast the company would report
earnings of nil per share -- and shares rose 2 percent to $73.71
in morning trading.
During the quarter the difference between the price of West
Texas Intermediate crude oil and Light Louisiana Sweet crude oil shrunk 76 percent from the year-ago quarter,
wiping out much of a big cost advantage and squeezing margins.
Refiners make more money when the price difference between
various types of crude oil is wide. When the gap narrows, costs
tend to rise, eroding profit.
Total revenue rose 24 percent to $26.27 billion. Analysts
expected revenue of $21.37 billion.
Shares of the Findlay, Ohio-based have gained nearly 18
percent so far this year.