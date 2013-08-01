版本:
High crude costs weigh on Marathon Petroleum's profit

Aug 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp, the third-largest standalone U.S. refiner, reported a lower quarterly profit due to higher costs of the crude oil it processes.

The company, spun off from Marathon Oil Corp in 2011, said its net profit fell to $593 million, or $1.83 per share, in the second quarter from $814 million, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue and other income rose 27 percent to $25.70 billion.

