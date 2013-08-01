High crude costs weigh on Marathon Petroleum's profit

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
Aug 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp, the third-largest standalone U.S. refiner, reported a lower quarterly profit due to higher costs of the crude oil it processes.
The company, spun off from Marathon Oil Corp in 2011, said its net profit fell to $593 million, or $1.83 per share, in the second quarter from $814 million, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue and other income rose 27 percent to $25.70 billion.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.