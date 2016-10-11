版本:
Marcato fires back at Buffalo Wild Wings after board shake-up

Oct 11 Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that it was disappointed with Buffalo Wild Wings' decision to add new directors to its board without consulting the hedge fund.

"We are convinced that, even with these new additions, the Board lacks a sufficient level of restaurant operations and franchise system development expertise," Marcato said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

