版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 26日 星期三 16:13 BJT

Marc Rich, legendary commodities trader, dies

LONDON, June 26 Marc Rich, commodities trader and founder of the group that became Glencore Xstrata, has died, the head of the Marc Rich Foundation, Avner Azulay, said on Wednesday.

"Marc Rich passed away this morning at his home in Lucerne. He will be brought to Israel for burial," Azulay said.

Rich is credited with creating modern oil trading.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐