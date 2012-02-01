COLUMN-You've got to know when to go: Marcus

By Lucy P. Marcus
LONDON Feb 1 Hewlett-Packard has
announced that Lawrence Babbio will be stepping off its board,
hot on the heels of news that Sari Baldauf would not be standing
for re-election. GlaxoSmithKline, meanwhile, has
announced that James Murdoch will not continue to serve on its
board. He has served on GSK's board since 2009, on its Ethics
Committee, and a year marked with much controversy led to loud
rumblings about his ability to remain.
This all brings to mind an issue that comes up time and
again when independent board directors gather: inactive,
unproductive, distracting or simply "dead wood" board members.
It is often discussed in hushed tones, but it is time to
address it openly and frankly, and to look upon it as the
responsibility of each of us as individual board members, rather
than simply as an issue for the board or the board chair to
tackle.
There are a number of reasons that you should consider
stepping off a board:
* You've served too long.
There is a finite amount of time that anyone can serve on a
board in a truly independent manner, yet a surprising number of
"independent" directors have served for 30-plus years. The UK
Corporate Governance Code's guideline on this issue sets out
nine years as best practice.
It seems hard to fathom that independence would stretch to
36 years, the tenure of Coca-Cola board director James D.
Robinson, or 41 years, as is the case with Douglas G. Houser, a
director on Nike's board. Questioning their length of
service is not a reflection on their abilities as board members,
but rather stating the obvious: It is impossible to remain
independent and to serve for that long.
* Your expertise is no longer required.
Flux is an integral part of business. Innovative companies
shift their priorities and direction routinely, in large and
small ways. The object is to have people around the table who
reflect the expertise needed for today and tomorrow. As the
business changes direction, it may be that the reason you were
brought onto the board no longer exists. It is not personal, and
it can be awkward to say, but if this is the case, recognize the
change and make room for someone else whose expertise is a
better fit.
* You're not pulling your weight.
No one joins a board with the intention of going along for a
ride. Work and personal circumstances change, and sometimes
interest simply wanes. If you find you are missing board
meetings or committee meetings, or are not engaging in, let
alone beyond, what you are duty-bound or required to do, it is
time to look again. If you are "phoning it in" by attending
meetings but not reading your board papers fully or are not
participating in the meetings you do attend, you can guess that
everyone around the table has noticed. Be honest with yourself
and exit gracefully.
* You're obstructively disruptive.
I am a strong proponent of healthy creative tension. It is
vital to ask hard questions and to be confident about stepping
up and taking an active interest in the discussion. However,
there is a line. Your behavior should not be a distraction or
deliberately combative. It is one thing to have creative
tension; it is another to have an all-out war. If discussions
become ego-driven, if your contributions are based on concern
for your reputation, and if the best interests of the
organization and its stakeholders take second place behind that,
you have outlived your usefulness to the company.
* Your actions, inside or outside the boardroom, bring
distraction or disrepute.
We've seen a couple of cases of board directors behaving in
a way that taints everything in which they are involved. This
runs the gamut from insider trading to saying things in public
that are ill-advised or off-color. It could also mean being
strongly associated with unfortunate decisions made by the board
you sit on. If your personal or business actions are bringing
disrepute to the company, if you have become the story and thus
a distraction for the company, then do the decent thing for the
sake of the company and step off in short order.
No one wants to be the person everyone around the table
feels is not contributing, and you never want anyone else to
have to tell you that you have outstayed your welcome. Even
worse, you don't want to be the subject of a shareholder
activist whose withering comments about you ring true with
others.
Although humbling to admit, no one is irreplaceable, and the
best service you can give is to step down and help encourage
board refreshment. There are several mechanisms that can be put
into place to make this process easier for boards to deal with,
including term limits, clear job descriptions and regular board
evaluations; but really, it shouldn't take that for directors to
figure out the right thing to do - and do it.
When it is time to go, don't leave it too long, don't wait
to be pushed, step off gracefully, and finally, don't try to
"manage from the grave."