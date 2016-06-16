MOVES-Marex Spectron names Matthew France as Asia metals sales head

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 London-based commodities broker Marex Spectron appointed Matthew France head of institutional sales for its metals unit in Asia.
Based in Singapore, France will report to Simon Van Den Born, global head of metals.
France joined from Morgan Stanley, where he was an executive director managing the firm's Asian metals business.
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.