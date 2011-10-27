Marfin Popular Bank says EBA capital buffer at 2.1 bln eur

NICOSIA Oct 27 Cyprus-based lender Marfin
Popular Bank BOpr.AT said on Thursday it needs a
capital buffer of 2.116 billion euros based on EBA preliminary
estimates to reach a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent by June
2012.
The bank said the estimate was subject to change based on
September 2011 figures and would be re-evaluated with the
central bank of Cyprus.
It said a series of actions, including the issue of a
convertible bond, internal profit generation and deleveraging
would contribute to a capital boost of more than 2.0 billion
euros.
(Repoting by George Psyllides; Writing by George Georgiopoulos)