Marfin Popular Bank says EBA capital buffer at 2.1 bln eur

NICOSIA Oct 27 Cyprus-based lender Marfin Popular Bank BOpr.AT said on Thursday it needs a capital buffer of 2.116 billion euros based on EBA preliminary estimates to reach a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent by June 2012.

The bank said the estimate was subject to change based on September 2011 figures and would be re-evaluated with the central bank of Cyprus.

It said a series of actions, including the issue of a convertible bond, internal profit generation and deleveraging would contribute to a capital boost of more than 2.0 billion euros. (Repoting by George Psyllides; Writing by George Georgiopoulos)