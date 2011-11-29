版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 30日 星期三 00:24 BJT

Cypriot Marfin Popular Bank reports Q3 loss

NICOSIA Nov 29 Cyprus's second-largest lender Marfin Popular Bank said on Tuesday it lost 86 million euros in the third quarter, including one-off extraordinary items amounting to 96.7 million.

The bank reported a loss of 282.2 million in the nine-months of 2011. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

