Cypriot Marfin Popular Bank reports Q3 loss

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA Nov 29 Cyprus's second-largest lender Marfin Popular Bank said on Tuesday it lost 86 million euros in the third quarter, including one-off extraordinary items amounting to 96.7 million.
The bank reported a loss of 282.2 million in the nine-months of 2011. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.