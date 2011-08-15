UPDATE 1-Brazil Marfrig says takeovers off table till 2012

* Company will focus on cost reduction

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) will not be considering takeovers until 2012, Chief Executive Marcos Molina said on Monday after the company posted a second-quarter net loss.

The company would focus on cost reduction and capturing synergies from recent acquisitions, Molina told Reuters.

Marfrig expanded aggressively over the past five years, through the acquisition of more than 40 companies. In June 2010, it reached an agreement to buy major U.S. distributor Keystone Foods for $1.26 billion.

"We're going to do our homework now, and come end of year, if we reach our goals, we will make strategic plans" to evaluate new acquisitions, Molina said after the company reported results early Monday.

The company posted a 91-million-real net loss in the second quarter, after a 103-million-real profit a year ago, due to the rising cost of feed for its pork and poultry production lines, the higher cost of cattle and the appreciation of the real BRBY against the dollar.

Company shares were trading up 2 percent on Monday at 8.85 reais, after falling 42 percent in two weeks on concerns the company might be over-extended after its takeover spree.

Local newspapers also reported that a large hedge fund with a long position in Marfrig received a margin call during the past weeks that forced it to dump its shares into a weak market, which was in part to blame for the fall.

When asked about the company's interest in acquiring a stake or control of rival meatpacker Brasil Foods (BRFS3.SA), Molina said he could not comment.

"If I told you I wasn't interested, would you believe me?" he said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Dave Zimmerman)