Brazil's Marfrig could buy back up to $701.3 million in global debt

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 The board of Marfrig Global
Foods SA, Brazil's No. 2 meatpacker, on Tuesday
approved the repurchase of up to $701.3 million in global bonds
due between 2018 and 2021, the latest effort by a Brazilian
company to buy back debt in the wake of a slumping currency and
rising borrowing costs.
The São Paulo-based company's board authorized management to
make an all-cash tender for the outstanding $51.3 million worth
of 11.25 percent senior bonds issued by a European subsidiary
and maturing in September 2021, according to a
securities filing.
The board also approved the repurchase of $500 million worth
of global debt maturing in 2018, 2019 and 2020, which could be
increased by an additional $150 million under undisclosed
conditions. Coupon rates for these senior, dollar-denominated
bonds range from 6.875 percent to 9.50 percent, the filing said.
For many Brazilian banks and companies, long-term
dollar-denominated funding has turned expensive after a 35
percent drop in the real this year stoked hedging costs.
Brazilian markets are going through their worst rout in 13 years
on concerns that slowing Chinese growth and escalating political
turmoil may lead the country to lose its investment-grade rating
by next year.
Marfrig, which has struggled in recent years with a heavy
debt burden despite robust beef and processed food sales, hired
the investment banking units of Banco do Brasil SA,
Banco Bradesco SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and
Morgan Stanley & Co to manage the debt buyback.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)