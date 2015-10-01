Marfrig bonds slip as police search offices

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Brazilian beef company Marfrig were tumbling on Thursday following news that police were conducting a search-and-seizure operation at its offices.
The company's 8.375% 2018s were down close to 2.5 points to hit 91.220.
The raid is part of an investigation into alleged irregularities with the financing of the 2014 election campaign of the state of Minas Gerais's governor, according to Reuters.
Marfrig "has or had no relationship with the matters being investigated on this operation," it said in a statement on Thursday.
The company this week launched an up to US$700m bond tender as part of an effort to pay down debt with proceeds garnered from the sale of its European food unit Moy Park. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.