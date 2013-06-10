JBS to pay up to $3 bln for Marfrig's Seara poultry unit -source

* Deal to be worth between $2.5 bln and $3 bln -source
* Will help Marfrig cut its high debt levels
* News conference scheduled for Monday
By Roberto Samora
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's
largest meatpacker, will pay as much as $3 billion in cash and
assumed debt for the Seara Brasil poultry unit of rival Marfrig
Alimentos SA, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters on
Sunday.
The deal will help JBS, Brazil's dominant beef
processor, boost its share of the country's poultry and pork
market while helping Marfrig cut its $6.1 billion
debt burden racked up after a series of recent takeovers of
smaller rivals.
The final value of the transaction will be between $2.5
billion and $3 billion, the source said without saying how much
would be in cash and how much in debt. The source declined to
identified because he is not authorized to speak about the deal
with the press.
JBS and Marfrig have scheduled a news conference in Sao
Paulo on Monday where details of the purchase will be explained.
Company officials declined to give further details. The company
is also expected to file a public statement with securities
regulators.
Reuters reported on Saturday that the companies were about
to announce JBS's purchase of Seara.
The sale will make Marfrig, Brazil's No. 2 poultry and pork
producer, a significantly smaller company. The Seara Brasil
unit's sales rose 48 percent in the first quarter of 2013 to
2.05 billion reais, the equivalent of 30 percent of Marfrig
revenue in the period.
But it will likely help alleviate worries about Marfrig's
high level of debt that have helped pushed its shares 12 percent
lower this year.
Marfrig wants to cut that debt this year by at least 2
billion reais, or 15 percent. To that end Marfrig is working to
trim operating costs, close inefficient operations and sell
assets, Sergio Rial, president of Seara Brasil said on May 14.
Rial is slated to become president of Marfrig in 2014.
While rapid consolidation in the Brazilian food processing
market has drawn attention from the country's anti-trust
regulators and a government concerned about fast-rising food
prices, these concerns have been balanced with efforts to help
local producers have the financial heft to become international
players.
JBS, which has large holdings in the United States, is an
example of a company's whose swift growth has met little
resistance from anti-trust regulators.
In April, Cade, Brazil's anti-trust regulator approved JBS's
purchase of Brazil's Bertin, and 11 smaller meatpackers but said
it would monitor JBS's position in the Brazilian beef market.
The JBS purchase of Seara may not raise the same concerns at
Cade because Seara's main products are poultry and pork. The
current leader in the Brazilian poultry and pork market is meat
packer BRF SA.
JBS's first entry into Brazil's poultry market was in May
2012 when it leased assets owned by Frangosul. The Frangosul
transaction, though, is primarily aimed at the export market.
JBS has poultry operations in the United States through its
Pilgrim's Pride brand.
The sale of the Seara Brasil does not include overseas
assets such as the Keystone and Moy Park brands held by Seara
Foods, the Marfrig unit that controls Seara Brasil.