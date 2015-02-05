BRIEF-CME raises margins for gasoline, silver and crude oil

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
Feb 5 CME Group Inc :
* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (BB) initial margins for specs by 5.5 percent to $5,280 per contract from $5,005
* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (CY) initial margins for specs by 5.5 percent to $5,280 per contract from $5,005
* CME raises RBOB Gasoline Futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 10.6 percent to $5,720 per contract from $5,170
* CME raises Comex 5000 Silver Futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 6.9 percent to $8,470 per contract from $7,920 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3d8Hd) Further company coverage:
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: