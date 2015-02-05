版本:
2015年 2月 6日

BRIEF-CME raises margins for gasoline, silver and crude oil

Feb 5 CME Group Inc :

* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (BB) initial margins for specs by 5.5 percent to $5,280 per contract from $5,005

* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (CY) initial margins for specs by 5.5 percent to $5,280 per contract from $5,005

* CME raises RBOB Gasoline Futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 10.6 percent to $5,720 per contract from $5,170

* CME raises Comex 5000 Silver Futures (SI) initial margins for specs by 6.9 percent to $8,470 per contract from $7,920 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
