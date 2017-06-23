High hopes ride on marijuana painkillers amid opioid crisis

| June 23
June 23 A handful of drugmakers are taking their
first steps toward developing marijuana-based painkillers,
alternatives to opioids that have led to widespread abuse and
caused the U.S. health regulator to ask for a withdrawal of a
popular drug this month.
The cannabis plant has been used for decades to manage pain
and there are increasingly sophisticated marijuana products
available across 29 U.S. states, as well as in the District of
Columbia, where medical marijuana is legal.
There are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA)-approved painkillers derived from marijuana, but companies
such as Axim Biotechnologies Inc, Nemus Bioscience Inc
and Intec Pharma Ltd have drugs in various
stages of development.
The companies are targeting the more than 100 million
Americans who suffer from chronic pain, and are dependent on
opioid painkillers such as Vicodin, or addicted to street
opiates including heroin.
Opioid overdose, which claimed celebrities including Prince
and Heath Ledger as victims, contributed to more than 33,000
deaths in 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention.
Earlier this month, the FDA asked Endo International Plc
to withdraw its Opana ER painkiller from the market,
the first time the agency has called for the removal of an
opioid painkiller for public health reasons. The FDA concluded
that the drug's benefits no longer outweighed its risks.
FIGHTING THE EPIDEMIC
Multiple studies have shown that pro-medical marijuana
states have reported fewer opiate deaths and there are no deaths
related to marijuana overdose on record.(reut.rs/2r74Sbe)
But marijuana-derived drugs could take longer than usual to
hit the market as the federal government considers marijuana a
"schedule 1" substance - a dangerous drug with no medicinal
value - making added approvals necessary. Any drug typically
takes at least a decade from discovery to approval.
It could be worth the wait.
An FDA-approved marijuana-based painkiller would ensure
consistent dosing and potency, and availability across the
country, analysts and experts said.
"Doctors like to be able to write a prescription and know
that whatever they wrote is pure and from a blinded,
placebo-controlled trial," California-based Nemus's CEO Brian
Murphy told Reuters.
Nemus is testing its product - a synthetic version of the
non-psychoactive CBD compound found in cannabis - on rats with
chronic pain and expects to report data later this year.
Rival Axim, whose North American headquarters is in New
York, is conducting preclinical studies on a chewing gum
containing synthetic CBD and THC, a psychoactive compound found
in marijuana. The company expects to submit an FDA application
to start a trial on opioid-dependent patients this year.
Leading the pack is Israel-based Intec, which recently
announced the start of an early-stage study testing its
painkiller made of natural CBD and THC extracts.
OTHER OPTIONS
Independent scientists are also looking to find natural,
non-pharmaceutical alternatives to opioids, but many have said
it is difficult to access government-approved marijuana to
conduct research due to supply restrictions.
"It's taken me seven years to get the DEA license," said Dr
Sue Sisley, who is planning to conduct an FDA-regulated study
evaluating whether marijuana can help opioid-dependent patients.
There could soon be other alternatives as well. Pfizer Inc
and Biogen Inc are among a clutch of drugmakers
developing non-opioid painkillers that are in advanced clinical
studies.
Still, opioid painkillers are here to stay and will continue
to be widely prescribed, especially for patients with acute and
post-surgical pain.
The Republican healthcare bill unveiled on Thursday has
proposed a drastic cut to the Medicaid budget and could gut,
what advocates say, is essential coverage for drug addiction
treatment, potentially hampering the fight against opioid abuse.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh and Sriraj Kalluvila)