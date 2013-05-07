Marimekko loss widens due to costly U.S. expansion

BRIEF-Navient Corp receives notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
* Navient Corp - on March 28, co received notice from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
HELSINKI May 7 Finnish clothing and home furnishings retailer Marimekko reported a wider first-quarter loss due to a costly expansion in the United States and weaker sales in Finland.
Its quarterly operating loss grew to 1.3 million euros ($1.7 million) compared with 0.9 million euros a year earlier. Sales grew 10 percent from a year earlier to 20.7 million euros, while the number of stores was up 19 percent at 108 shops.
The company, known for its colourful prints which decorate many homes in Finland, has been expanding in Asian and U.S. markets.
* Biogen to get royalties for its share in drug (Recasts story to focus on new treatment for PPMS, adds company, analysts and MS Society comments)
March 29 Brokerage Cowen Group Inc's shares surged 19 percent on Wednesday after Chinese conglomerate CEFC China said it agreed to acquire a stake of about 20 percent in the U.S. company for $100 million.