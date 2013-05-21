UPDATE 1-Marine Harvest may raise $1.7 bln Cermaq bid

* Marine Harvest says ready to improve offer
OSLO, May 21 Marine Harvest, the
world's biggest fish farmer, may raise its $1.7 billion bid for
rival Cermaq if the target company's shareholders drop
plans to take over Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca,
it said on Tuesday.
Marine Harvest has tentatively offered 105 crowns in cash
and shares for each Cermaq share and has said it would only go
ahead with a formal bid if Cermaq drops the Copeinca deal.
"We could be prepared to improve both the price and
composition of our offer in order to find an amicable solution
acceptable to all parties," Marine Harvest said.
Shareholders in state-controlled Cermaq will vote on Tuesday
whether to approve buying Copeinca, and the Norwegian
government, which has a 43.5-percent stake in the firm, has said
it will vote in favour of the proposal.
The deal will, however, need the support of owners
representing two-thirds of the votes present at the general
assembly to go through, and the next largest owners - Lansdowne
and Marine Harvest itself - with 8.6 and 5.4 percent
respectively - have said they will vote against the acquisition.
Marine Harvest, controlled by shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen, has argued that Cermaq lacks management resources to
cope with Copeinca, and has no experience of dealing with
political risk in Peru, while Cermaq sees Copeinca's anchovy
fish oil as an important strategic asset.ž
Separately, China Fishery Group, which had also
bid for Copeinca, said it would be willing to raise its own bid
for the Peruvian firm, if Cermaq's shareholders rejected the
deal on Tuesday.