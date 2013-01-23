版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Marine Products reports Q4 EPS $0.03

Jan 23 Jan 23 Marine Products Corp : * Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2012 financial results * Q4 earnings per share $0.03 * Q4 sales rose 22.2 percent to $34.2 million * Source text * Further company coverage

