Marinus' drug for focal onset seizures fails in late-stage study

June 13 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc said it plans to discontinue a clinical program testing its experimental treatment for drug-resistant focal onset seizures in adults after it failed in a late-stage trial.

The study testing the drug, ganaxolone, missed the main goal of reducing frequency in the occurrence of seizures at 12 weeks, the company said on Monday.

Despite the many available antiepileptic drugs, about 30 to 35 percent of patients do not attain acceptable seizure control either with single drug or multiple drug therapy.

