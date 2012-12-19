版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 21:15 BJT

Insurer Markel to buy rival Alterra Capital for about $3 bln

Dec 19 Specialty insurer Markel Corp said it will buy rival Alterra Capital Holdings Ltd for about $3 billion in cash and stock.

The offer of $31 per share represents a premium of 34 percent to Alterra's closing stock price of $23.15 on Tuesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐