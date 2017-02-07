版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 19:39 BJT

MOVES-Markel International names new head of underwriting management

Feb 7 Insurer Markel International Ltd, a subsidiary of U.S.-based holding company Markel Corp, appointed Warren Towner as head of underwriting management and reinsurance placement.

Towner, who most recently served as general manager of Markel's reinsurance division, will report to Jeremy Brazil, director of underwriting. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐