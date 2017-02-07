MOVES-Markel International names new head of underwriting management

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Insurer Markel International Ltd, a subsidiary of U.S.-based holding company Markel Corp, appointed Warren Towner as head of underwriting management and reinsurance placement.
Towner, who most recently served as general manager of Markel's reinsurance division, will report to Jeremy Brazil, director of underwriting. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.