版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 23:38 BJT

MOVES-Markel names Mike Wimbridge senior yacht underwriter

Oct 4 Specialist insurer Markel International, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Mike Wimbridge as a senior yacht underwriter to its marine, energy and property division.

Wimbridge was most recently a yacht underwriter at Brit Global Specialty. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐