MOVES-Markel International appoints James Leach managing director

May 23 Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed James Leach managing director of its newly consolidated accident and health and contingency business.

The business is part of the company's specialty and financial lines division, Markel said.

Leach, who has been at Markel since 2009, most recently as senior specialty underwriter. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)