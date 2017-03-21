MOVES-Markel names Monica Novella assistant cargo underwriter

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 Insurer Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Monica Novella as assistant cargo underwriter in its marine, energy and property business.
Novella joins Markel after 16 years at XL Catlin. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results