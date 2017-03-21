版本:
2017年 3月 21日

MOVES-Markel names Monica Novella assistant cargo underwriter

March 21 Insurer Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp, appointed Monica Novella as assistant cargo underwriter in its marine, energy and property business.

Novella joins Markel after 16 years at XL Catlin. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
