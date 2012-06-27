New Issue-Markel sells $350 mln in notes

June 27 Markel Corp on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MARKEL AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.9 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.852 FIRST PAY 01/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.919 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/02/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 330 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS