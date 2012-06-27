版本:
New Issue-Markel sells $350 mln in notes

June 27 Markel Corp on Wednesday sold
$350 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $300 million. 
    Citigroup and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MARKEL

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.9 PCT     MATURITY    07/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.852   FIRST PAY   01/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.919 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 330 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

