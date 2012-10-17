版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 17日 星期三 18:41 BJT

Euro rises to one-month high versus dollar

LONDON Oct 17 The euro rose to a one-month high against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by a fall in Spanish bond yields after ratings agency Moody's affirmed the country's investment grade credit rating.

The single currency rose 0.5 percent on the day to $1.3130, its highest level since Sept. 17. Resistance was seen at the September high of $1.31729.

