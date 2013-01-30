Dollar falls to 2-1/2 week low versus Swiss franc

LONDON Jan 30 The dollar hit its lowest in more than two weeks against the Swiss franc on Wednesday, hurt by expectations that U.S. gross domestic product data, due later in the session, could show growth slowing in the fourth quarter.

The dollar fell 0.6 percent on the day to 0.9158 francs on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Jan. 14. Market players cited surpporting bids below 0.9150 francs. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)