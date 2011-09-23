CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on commodity drop, gloom

BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
Sept 23 Toronto's main stock index was set open lower on Friday, extending the previous day's heavy losses, as investors continue to liquidate risky assets on concerns that a struggling global economy will dent demand.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell as talk of a Greece default gained pace and a day after markets spiraled downward on deepening worries about global economic stagnation. [.N]
* European shares fell after a fresh pledge of support from leading global economies to shore up the financial sector failed to placate markets, leaving them on course for a fifth straight month of losses. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 1.50 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil turned lower to hit a six-week low near $103 a barrel after an initial rally faded, on concern about the outlook for the economy and oil demand. [O/R]
* Gold prices fell further, dropping to a 6-week low, weakening in tandem with a sharp sell-off across commodities as the dollar pared falls and traders cited selling in the precious metal to cover losses in other asset classes. [GOL/]
* LME lead fell 5 percent as investors continued to liquidate risky assets on concerns that a struggling global economy may dent demand. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (SOG.V): The junior oil and gas company said its CFO Jim Screaton has resigned to pursue other opportunities. [ID:nL3E7KN1RK]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Amica Mature Lifestyles ACC.TO coverage started with outperform; price target of C$9.25 at National Bank
* Keegan Resources KGN.TO price target cut to C$12 from C$14 at CIBC
* MBAC Fertilizer MBC.TO price target raised to C$5.75 from C$5.50 at National Bank
* Orbit Garant Drilling Inc (OGD.TO) price target cut to C$7 from C$7.60 at National Bank
($1= $1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
