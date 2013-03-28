CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as energy, industrials lead

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.
TORONTO, March 28 Toronto's main stock exchange turned positive by mid-afternoon on Thursday, as energy stocks and industrials, led by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway, helped push the market higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,715.99.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.
April 10 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors remained cautious amid rising global geopolitical tensions.