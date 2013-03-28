版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 29日 星期五 02:26 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as energy, industrials lead

TORONTO, March 28 Toronto's main stock exchange turned positive by mid-afternoon on Thursday, as energy stocks and industrials, led by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Railway, helped push the market higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 16.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,715.99.
