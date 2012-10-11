Canada crude-Processing unit outages pressure spreads

* November synthetic quoted at $4.25/bbl over WTI
* WCS quoted at $14.65/bbl under WTI
* Shell, Suncor conducting maintenance on units
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 11 Canadian cash crude
prices weakened on Thursday with some refineries and processing
units in Canada and the United States going off line for
maintenance.
Light synthetic crude for November deliver last sold for
$4.25 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared
with $6 a barrel over WTI on Wednesday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers.
November Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at
$14.65 a barrel under WTI, a 40-cent deeper discount than on
Wednesday.
Prices have weakened dramatically since the start of the
month, when the differentials prompted some shippers to move
supplies away from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub as they
could not compete with the local prices when transport was
factored in.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc said late Wednesday it was
taking an unspecified unit at its Scotford oil sands upgrader
down for maintenance..
The 255,000 barrel a day upgrader, located near Edmonton,
Alberta, processes bitumen from Shell's Athabasca Oil Sands
Project.
Suncor Energy Inc, meanwhile, is scheduled to start
planned maintenance at its 93,000 bpd Commerce City, Colorado,
refinery this weekend. One of the crude units is slated to be
down,