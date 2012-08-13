Canada crude-Synthetic premium climbs to 9-month high

* Sept. synthetic quoted at $7.25 over WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 13 Canadian light synthetic oil climbed to a more than nine-month-high premium on Monday with demand for the oil sands-derived crude brisk following the restart of some major refineries and a smaller production operation due to start a maintenance outage.

Light synthetic for September delivery last sold for $7.25 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $6 a barrel over WTI on Friday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. That was its highest since October 31.

"Very strong demand is all we can see," a trader said.

Citgo Petroleum's 167,000 barrel a day Lemont, Illinois, refinery reported a coker unit outage on Sunday. The unit processes heavy crude, suggesting increased demand for lighter grades such as Canadian synthetic.

Citgo had restarted another process unit at the plant last week.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported the restart of a unit at its 100,000 bpd Scotford refinery in Alberta.

Meanwhile, sources have said a coker unit at BP Plc's 337,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery should be back in service sometime this month after being hit by a small fire at the end of July.

On the production side, Nexen Inc has said it plans to take the upgrading plant at its Long Lake, Alberta, oil sands operation down for six weeks of maintenance around the middle of this month. Officials with the company were not immediately available to comment on whether the work had begun. The plant produced 33,700 barrels a day in the second quarter.

Heavy crude grades also strengthened on Monday. Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $12 a barrel under WTI, compared with $13 under on Friday.