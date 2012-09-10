Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
Sept 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Thai Beverage Pcl and related parties have approached several banks in Singapore for funding to make a potential general offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd, which has proposed selling its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken NV, Singapore's Business Times reported.
* Infosys Ltd, India's second largest information technology services company, is in talks with Everis, a Spanish consulting company, for a possible acquisition, Business Standard reported.
* BNP Paribas is poised to start issuing bonds through its Italian subsidiary rather than fund it from parent-company resources, in the latest sign that the single European market for banks is breaking down the Financial Times reported.
* Bharti Infratel, the tower arm of India's largest mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel, is likely to file for a $900 mln IPO this week, reported the Economic Times.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company