Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Coty Inc, a seller of perfumes under Calvin Klein, Davidoff and Chloe brands, has pushed the date of its $700 million initial public offering to the first half of 2013, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with its plans.
* Stockholm Stock Exchange-listed Hennes & Mauritz is in talks with three of India's leading fashion chains for a possible joint venture, said two people with knowledge of the talks, Business Standard reported.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.