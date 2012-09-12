Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Private real estate investment company Starwood Capital
Group is looking to sell a minority stake in the company, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources.
* Singapore-based Temasek, Piramal Group and Bain
Capital are leading the race to acquire private equity firm
TPG's 20 percent stake in India's largest commercial
vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Corp, the
Economic Times reported citing two people familiar with the
negotiations.