Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* MetLife Inc's pact to sell the banking business to
General Electric Co has fallen further behind schedule,
leaving in limbo its bid to spend some of its excess capital on
dividend increases and stock buybacks, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) may submit a
non-binding offer to buy the liquefied natural gas assets of
Spanish energy giant Repsol, with a Sept. 19 deadline
for filing bids, the Times of India reported citing sources
briefed on the matter.
* Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest software
exporter, may consider returning money to shareholders and
making acquisitions to utilise the biggest amount of cash among
outsourcers in the south Asian country, reported Bloomberg.