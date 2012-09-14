版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 14日 星期五 12:23 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Several private equity firms, including Bain Capital, are considering a buyout offer for retailer Staples Inc, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

* Russia's Sistema JSFC is close to acquiring a controlling stake in Aircel Communications for about $3 billion, the Economic Times reported.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐