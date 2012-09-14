Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Musk says Tesla to run contest for homemade commercials
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.
Sept 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Several private equity firms, including Bain Capital, are considering a buyout offer for retailer Staples Inc, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
* Russia's Sistema JSFC is close to acquiring a controlling stake in Aircel Communications for about $3 billion, the Economic Times reported.
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.