Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

* Franco-German aerospace and defense group EADS is
prepared to offer Germany a veto right and job guarantees in a
bid to gain political approval for a merger with Britain's BAE
Systems, Financial Times Germany (FTD) said on Sunday,
citing industry sources.
* The Winklevoss twins, best known for their legal battle
against Mark Zuckerberg over the founding of Facebook Inc
, have invested in SumZero, a social network company aimed
at professional investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.
* Britain's Sports Direct is poised to complete a
takeover of struggling rival JJB Sports Plc in a move
that could result in half of the latter's stores being closed
and thousands of jobs put at risk, the Telegraph reported.
* Activist investment fund Starboard Value LP is expected to
disclose on Monday it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office
Depot Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.