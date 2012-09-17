UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Deere & Co says January retail sales in U.S. and Canada Ag in line with industry
Sept 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday.
* Franco-German aerospace and defense group EADS is prepared to offer Germany a veto right and job guarantees in a bid to gain political approval for a merger with Britain's BAE Systems, Financial Times Germany (FTD) said on Sunday, citing industry sources.
* The U.S. Treasury Department is unwilling to sell the government's stake in General Motors Co because a sale now would mean huge investment losses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people close to the matter. [ID: nL3E8KH1UU]
* The Winklevoss twins, best known for their legal battle against Mark Zuckerberg over the founding of Facebook Inc , have invested in SumZero, a social network company aimed at professional investors, The Wall Street Journal reported.
* Britain's Sports Direct is poised to complete a takeover of struggling rival JJB Sports Plc in a move that could result in half of the latter's stores being closed and thousands of jobs put at risk, the Telegraph reported.
* Activist investment fund Starboard Value LP is expected to disclose on Monday it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
