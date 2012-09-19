Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Irish buyers Stafford Group waits in wings of JJB deal if Sports Direct talks collapse. If JJB Sports fails to close its rescue deal with Sports Direct, the company could be broken up or sold to a private Irish conglomerate, Stafford Group, the Telegraph reported.

* U.S. company DirecTV is considering a bid for Vivendi SA's GVT, a Brazilian phone operator, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

* Nuclear group Areva has received offers from five bidders for its U.S. radioactivity measurement unit Canberra, French daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.