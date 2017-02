Sept 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* The sale of Britian's JJB Sports Plc has been dealt a blow after details of a multi-million pound tax investigation emerged, the Telegraph reported.

* William Hill, Britain's largest bookmaker, said it had its eye on the Australian part of online gambling group Sportingbet, which was the subject of failed takeover talks with Ladbrokes last year, the Independent reported.