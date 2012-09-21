Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Saputo reports it may purchase up to 2 mln common shares
* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* The board of Xstrata is expected to give its view of Glencore International Plc's latest offer on Friday, sealing the fate of what would be mining's biggest ever deal, the Telegraph reported.
* Sharp Corp's stock jumped on Friday after a local media report said the cash-strapped Japanese display maker was in talks to make U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp its biggest shareholder. However, Sharp denied the report.
* Affinia Group Inc, a maker of replacement auto parts, is set to go on the block in coming weeks and could fetch $1 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
* Saputo announces it may purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares through private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whitewave foods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
NEW YORK, Feb 16 AT&T Inc said on Thursday it would make its unlimited data plan available to all wireless customers who pay a monthly bill, days after rival Verizon Communications Inc announced an unlimited option.