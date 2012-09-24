UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Europe's banks are on track to dispose of 20 billion euros
($25.98 billion) worth of loans backed by offices, shops and
hotels this year as lenders across the continent race to reduce
exposure to the volatile real estate sector ahead of tough
regulatory changes.
* France's AXA is preparing a bid for portfolio
assets that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI
will have to sell to secure regulatory clearance for
their planned merger, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
* French bank Credit Agricole could pay an extra
600 to 700 million euros into its Greek Emporiki unit before it
can sell it, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing
people with knowledge of the sales process.
* BAE Systems has warned it will walk away from its
proposed 35 billion-euro ($46 billion) tie-up with EADS
if the deal waters down its special relationship with the
Pentagon.