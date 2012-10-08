UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8
* BAE Systems' largest shareholder Invesco will on Monday signal its "significant reservations" about the UK defence group's proposed tie-up with EADS, the Financial Times reported.
* Google Inc is getting into the credit business for the first time, with the launch on Monday of a programme in the UK to finance purchases of its online advertising by businesses, the Financial Times reported.
* Vivendi is lining up bankers to review options for a sale of its controlling stake in Morocco's largest telecom operator in a move that could raise 4 billion euros ($5.22 billion) for the struggling French media and telecoms conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.
* Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's flag carrier, will announce a code share agreement with Air France-KLM on Monday, the Financial Times reported.
* French luxury group PPR is preparing to sell its book and CD retailer Fnac and online fashion store La Redoute, Le Journal du Dimanche wrote on Sunday, as part of a strategy to concentrate on luxury and sports brands.
* Part state-owned Lloyds Banking Group is embroiled in a dispute with Britain's financial watchdog over its plans to return cash to shareholders, the Sunday Times reported.
* Novartis is keen to maintain its dividend and is looking to boost growth via mid-sized acquisitions, though big deals are unlikely, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.