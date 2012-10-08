UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* BAE Systems' largest shareholder Invesco will on Monday signal its "significant reservations" about the UK defence group's proposed tie-up with EADS, the Financial Times reported.

* Google Inc is getting into the credit business for the first time, with the launch on Monday of a programme in the UK to finance purchases of its online advertising by businesses, the Financial Times reported.

* Vivendi is lining up bankers to review options for a sale of its controlling stake in Morocco's largest telecom operator in a move that could raise 4 billion euros ($5.22 billion) for the struggling French media and telecoms conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.

* Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's flag carrier, will announce a code share agreement with Air France-KLM on Monday, the Financial Times reported.

* French luxury group PPR is preparing to sell its book and CD retailer Fnac and online fashion store La Redoute, Le Journal du Dimanche wrote on Sunday, as part of a strategy to concentrate on luxury and sports brands.

* Part state-owned Lloyds Banking Group is embroiled in a dispute with Britain's financial watchdog over its plans to return cash to shareholders, the Sunday Times reported.

* Novartis is keen to maintain its dividend and is looking to boost growth via mid-sized acquisitions, though big deals are unlikely, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.