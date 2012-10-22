UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Britain's banks will be forced to hold capital buffers eight times bigger than before the financial crisis, Britain's top banking regulator said in the Financial Times on Monday.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group is facing pressure from the British government to sell its Citizens Financial Group, which has nearly 1,500 branches in 13 U.S. states, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* UBS is to cut 3,000-5,000 jobs as part of cost-saving measures to offset falling profit, while rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse may announce 1,000-2,000 cuts, Der Sonntag newspaper reported.

* The board of BP gave "strong support" to a deal that would sell its stake in TNK-BP to Russian state oil company Rosneft in a transaction worth $27 billion, The Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.