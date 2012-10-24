UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * BHP Billiton is exploring the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which might fetch less than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * UBS AG is set to begin cutting jobs at its investment banking arm as early as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. * Wilbur Ross, the billionaire who's taken stakes in distressed United States and European lenders, said he's interested in Spanish banking assets as the country takes steps to resolve bad loans stemming from its real-estate bubble, Bloomberg reported.* China Investment Corp, the country's $410 billion fund, is in talks to buy Deutsche Bank AG's UK headquarters for 250 million pounds ($398.50 million), the Financial Times reported.* KKR & Co LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc plan an initial public offering of Kion Group GmbH, the world's second-largest maker of forklifts, in the second quarter of 2013, Bloomberg Businessweek reported citing people familiar with the matter.* Hardy & Greys, a 140-year-old rod and tackle company, has hired Grant Thornton to cast around for bigger rivals willing to fund its growth in Europe and North America, reported the Telegraph.